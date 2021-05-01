Strs Ohio Sells 18,000 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.