Strs Ohio Sells 28,562 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of UDR worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.