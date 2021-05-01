Strs Ohio Sells 3,317 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.