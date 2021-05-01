Strs Ohio Sells 7,757 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.07). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.