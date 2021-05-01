Strs Ohio Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $89.45 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

