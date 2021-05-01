Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,137 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.51% of Cabot worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 354,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.