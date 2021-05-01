Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,284 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 43,035 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

