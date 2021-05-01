Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.26% of Terreno Realty worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $1,368,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

