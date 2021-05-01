Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Stryker worth $659,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.50. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

