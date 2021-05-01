Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,909 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.82% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.04%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,603 shares of company stock worth $936,812. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

