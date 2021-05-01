Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Subaru has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.73.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
