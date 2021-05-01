Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Subaru has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

