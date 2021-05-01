Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.