Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $17.31 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.