Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 68.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

MSCI stock opened at $485.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.70 and its 200 day moving average is $418.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

