Sumokoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $41,162.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

