SUN Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. SUN has a total market cap of $168.14 million and $193.72 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $33.71 or 0.00058673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00282428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.77 or 0.01111771 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00726191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,358.73 or 0.99832790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

