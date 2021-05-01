Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:SHO opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

