Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $112.02 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.01 or 0.05093320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00078577 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,596,170 coins and its circulating supply is 315,159,724 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.