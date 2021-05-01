SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $102,637.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00285397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.01 or 0.01136352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.43 or 0.00717886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.81 or 0.99772218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

