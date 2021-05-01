SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $330,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.83. The stock had a trading volume of 403,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,091. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.94. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $586.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

