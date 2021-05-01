Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Swap has a market cap of $1.97 million and $26,319.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,057,885 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

