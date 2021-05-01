Swarm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,798.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Swarm has a market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $171,798.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

