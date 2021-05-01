Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and $379,873.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00067662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.68 or 0.00824660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.