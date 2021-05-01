Swerve One Day Volume Reaches $19.81 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Swerve has a market cap of $25.84 million and $19.81 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swerve has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

