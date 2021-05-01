SwftCoin (SWFTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.60 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00860630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

