Sylo Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Sylo has a market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $900,620.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sylo has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003960 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

