SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $105,465.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00551360 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006081 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021981 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.92 or 0.02935443 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 138,034,831 coins and its circulating supply is 113,705,961 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

