Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $988.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $982.13 million to $992.53 million. Synopsys posted sales of $861.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $247.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.