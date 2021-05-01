Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
SNPS stock opened at $247.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.
In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
