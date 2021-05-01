Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $247.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

