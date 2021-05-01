Syntropy Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $272.63 million and $3.23 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00066945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.84 or 0.00829723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

