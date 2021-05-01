Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.80 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $300.82 million and $13.80 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 69.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00476952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,265,492 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.