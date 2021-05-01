Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $16.40 million and $251,952.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00068330 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

