Tadpole Finance Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $15,530.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.85 or 0.00024083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00284316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.12 or 0.01081719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00727248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,603.60 or 1.00158896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

