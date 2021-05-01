Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 293,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 579,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TWND stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 611,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,681. Tailwind Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

