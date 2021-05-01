Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 980,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Talend has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

