Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,341 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

