Tapmydata Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $330,536.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00545122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00022550 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.27 or 0.02878402 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

