Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Tata Motors worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

