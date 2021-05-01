TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.76 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,036.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 202,112 shares of company stock worth $1,145,353. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $74,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

