TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Up 24.6% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $36.96 million and approximately $502,711.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

