Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $172.35 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

