Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,452,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

