Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Update

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 891,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TVFCF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVFCF opened at $9.50 on Friday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

