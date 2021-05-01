Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

