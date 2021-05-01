Tellor (TRB) Price Up 34.5% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $88.08 or 0.00153310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $136.33 million and approximately $73.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

