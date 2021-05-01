Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $928,592.16 and $744.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00311434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00028544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

