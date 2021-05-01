Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in April

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Temenos stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

