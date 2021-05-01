TENA Market Capitalization Reaches $12.85 Million (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One TENA coin can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00007520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and $4,934.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 105.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TENA Coin Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

