Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

THC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

