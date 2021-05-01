Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

THC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.