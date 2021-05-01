TENT (TENT) One Day Volume Tops $375,480.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $375,480.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.84 or 0.00429702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00166863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00211311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004843 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,870,460 coins and its circulating supply is 34,793,368 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

